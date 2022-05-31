Ramya Krishnan begins shooting for Queen season 2, shares pics from sets

Actor Ramya Krishnan has commenced shooting for the second season of web series Queen, that is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Ramya, who plays the central character, took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the second season. Also read: Ramya Krishnan moved to tears by Rekha’s performance on Indian Idol 12, watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing two pictures from the sets which show her in her character from Queen, Ramya wrote, “Yes yes (sic).” She followed it up with a praying emoji. Her fans reacted to her post in the comments section. Many fans said they can’t wait for the second season. “Woahhh. Can’t wait for Queen – 2 (sic),” read a comment. Another fan said that nobody else apart from Ramya can play the character in the show.

Ramya Krishnan shared a few pics on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu CM and late veteran actor Jayalalithaa. The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

A production of MX Player, the series has been jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame.

Talking about the sequel, Ramya had told CinemaExpress in a 2020 interview, “I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had added, “We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start. With the quarantine right now, we are yet to know. Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.