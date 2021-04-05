Ramya Krishnan moved to tears by Rekha’s performance on Indian Idol 12, watch video

Actor Ramya Krishnan, in her latest Instagram video, is seen moved to tears by veteran actor Rekha’s performance on the music reality show, Indian Idol 12. Rekha made a special appearance on the show over the weekend and stunned everybody with her performance.

Sharing a video of herself getting emotional while watching Rekha dance on screen, Ramya wrote: “My God my God!!!!!!!!!!!!...my Goddess!!! Rekha ji.” She added a number of folded hands emojis.

In the clip, Ramya can be seen mesmerised and teary-eyed while watching Rekha’s performance.





On the work front, Ramya recently revealed that she is excited for the second season of Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they are yet to begin shooting for the new season.

“I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content,” she said.

“We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start,” she said, adding, “Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase.”

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired by former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa.

The show categorised Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It focussed on her life as a schoolgoing girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Ramya also has Telugu films Liger and Republic in her kitty. In Republic, she plays a politician while in Liger, she will be seen as Vijay Deverakonda’s mother.

