Ramya Krishnan as young Jayalalithaa in first look of Queen, see pic

tv

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:08 IST

A new picture of actor Ramya Krishnan from her upcoming biopic web series Queen on J Jayalalithaa, actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was shared online on Tuesday. The actor replaced her profile picture on Twitter with this new one.

It features Ramya Krishnan posing as J Jayalalithaa with her hands folded and wearing a white sari with red and blue border. Queen is jointly being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

The teaser of the show was unveiled over the weekend. While Gautham Menon has directed five episodes, Prasath has directed five too. Two episodes have been jointly directed by both of them.

Ramya Krishnan as J Jayalalithaa in Queen.

MX Player hasn’t officially revealed yet when it will air the show. However, reports have already emerged that they’ve commissioned the second season.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares a picture of his heart, shows ‘how vulnerable we all are’, see it here

Gautham currently has two projects in his kitty. He has a film titled Joshua with actor Varun in the pipeline. He also has a rumoured project with Suriya in the offing and the yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Suriya and Gautham were supposed to team up for a project titled Dhruva Natchathiram, which the latter went on to make with Vikram and is due for release soon.

While promoting his latest release Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Gautham confirmed that a project with Suriya is in the offing. However, he refused to divulge more details as he felt it should come from the makers.

Gautham also has a project with Anushka Shetty in the offing. Apparently, the duo was supposed to join hands for this project much earlier but for some reasons the project didn’t take off as planned a couple of years ago.

Follow @htshowbiz for more