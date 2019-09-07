Queen first look: Ramya Krishnan as J Jayalalithaa spells power. See pic

regional-movies

The first look of upcoming web series Queen, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor J. Jayalalithaa, was unveiled on Saturday and The poster features actor Ramya Krishnan posing as Jayalalithaa from her heyday.

A production of MX Player, the series has been jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame. According to industry sources, the show will categorise Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

While Gautham has directed five episodes, Prasath has directed five too. Two episodes have been jointly directed by both of them. It is yet unknown when the show will be released. However, it is believed that MX Player has already given their nod for the second season.

Gautham currently has two projects in his kitty. He has a film titled Joshua: Koolipadai with actor Varun in the pipeline. He also has a rumoured project with Suriya in the offing and the yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

A few years ago, Suriya and Gautham were supposed to team up for a project titled Dhruva Natchathiram, which the latter went on to make with Vikram and is due for release soon.

When Suriya opted out of Dhruva Natchathiram just weeks before the project was scheduled to go on the floors, it affected his relationship with Gautham and both were not on talking terms for a long time.

In a recent media interaction while promoting his upcoming release Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Gautham confirmed that a project with Suriya is in the offing. However, he refused to divulge more details as he felt it should come from the makers.

Apparently, Gautham flew to London where Lyca is headquartered to finalise things on the project. If everything goes as planned, the film will take off early next year.

