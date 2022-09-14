Ramya Krishnan makes grand entry on Dance Ikon, her OTT debut as judge; Baahubali fans cheer for 'Rajamatha'. Watch

Ramya Krishnan, who has been a judge on dance-based reality shows for television, is all set to make her OTT debut as a judge for the upcoming dance show, Dance Ikon, which will stream on aha. The show will stream on the platform every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. Ramya, who was recently seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, said that she sees this as an opportunity for her fans to witness her in a different avatar. Read more: Ramya Krishnan says none of her Bollywood films worked, ‘I was already a big star in Telugu cinema'

Along with Ramya, other judges on the show include popular choreographer Sekhar. Ohmkar will host the show. A promo video welcoming Ramya Krishna on the show’s set was released on Tuesday. In the video, she was introduced as the Rajamatha, her character from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, as excited fans cheered for her.

Speaking about her OTT debut, Ramya Krishnan said in a statement, "I'm excited to make my judging debut on aha with a show like Dance Ikon. We have all been hooked on sports leagues for the sheer entertainment and competitive spirit of the format, but Kudos to aha Telugu and Oak entertainment for coming up with a dance league that infuses the energy of sports into dance.”

The actor had a special message for her fans. Ramya said, “While my fans enjoy watching me playing divergent characters on regular days, they will now be able to witness me in a different avatar over the weekends too. Moreover, I'm going to approach this in a fun manner and look out for not just great dancers but also great performers and dancing stars who can captivate the viewers.”

Ramya is shooting for Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which marks her reunion with the actor after over two decades. She’s also filming the second season of the web series Queen, which is based on the life of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

