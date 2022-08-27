Ramya Krishnan says none of her Bollywood films worked: ‘I was already a big star in Telugu cinema'

Ramya Krishnan has long been one of the biggest stars of the Telugu cinema but she can't the same about the affect she's had on the Hindi film industry. She worked in films such as Dayavan, Parampara, Khalnayak, Chaahat, Banarasi Babu and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But she was never the one to rake most praises for her small roles in these films. (Also read: Interview: Nithya Menen says 'When I look at a Shobana or Kanchana, that's completely not me')

Now, in an interview to PTI, Ramya has accepted that things were not working out for her in Bollywood. "None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didn’t have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didn’t have the courage to give it all away,” she said.

“For you to do more films in a certain industry, you need a successful movie. Unluckily, that also didn’t happen in Hindi and I was comfortable doing Telugu films,” she added.

In her latest release Liger, she plays leading man Vijay Deverakonda’s mother Balamani. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is about an underdog fighter (Deverakonda) from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship with his mother's support.

Ramya has also starred in Allari Priyudu (Telugu), Kante Kuthurne Kanu (Telugu), Padayappa (Tamil), Sweety Nanna Jodi (Kannada), Panchatanthiram (Tamil), Baahubali series (Telugu) and Super Deluxe (Tamil). She will be seen next in Rajinikanth-led movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of and the second season of MX Player series Queen. Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa. The show categorises Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

