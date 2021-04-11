Rannvijay on having a baby during Covid-19 crisis: The tough part is to stay apart

As the country faces another wave of the Covid-19 crisis, actor Rannvijay Singha is staying here in India away from his wife Prianka, who is expecting her second child. He says having a baby amid the pandemic is worrisome, but all they can do is be mindful about all the precautions.

“It (having a baby during the pandemic) is concerning and worrisome but the maximum we can do is take all the precautions. My wife along with my daughter (Kainaat) is in London, while I am here. That is a tough part. But, hopefully, I will get back to them soon,” Singha tells us.

Last month, the actor took the social media route to share the news with a picture in which he along with his daughter are seen touching his wife’s baby bump during an outing. As a precautionary measure, his wife doesn’t go out anymore,he shares.

And, while knowing that they are staying safe in London puts him at ease, it doesn’t rule out all the worries that come along with the ongoing health scare.

“Prianka has to be careful, and everyone around is being careful. You practice social distancing. She hasn’t gone out at all because her immunity is low. So that is it and managing is not that difficult,” shares the actor, who got married to Prianka in 2014, with the couple welcoming their first child in 2017.

According to Singha, changing with the changing demands of time is not so challenging when one is aware about the repercussions.

“When you see that the situation is about your health and it is about another human being, then you don’t feel like going out. And that is why I am working here (away from my family). Because if I go back home and if my wife and daughter are there, I can’t (and don’t want to) bring back anything, even by mistake,” he confesses.

Now, the actor, who was most recently seen in the role of a police officer in web show, Sumer Singh Casefiles: Girlfriends, hopes to go back to his family soon. “When I go there, I will not be going out. I will be practising social distancing. I think that is what people need to understand right now,” admits the 38-year-old.