Ranveer Singh shares a post for 'Bear-y Piya' Bear Grylls as he flaunts their bromance on social media

Actor Ranveer Singh starred in an interactive special episode with Bear Grylls on Netflix and left the audience in splits with his hilarious punch lines. Besides them trying to make it through the wilderness, the episode also highlighted hilarious banter between Ranveer and Bear. Looking back at it, Ranveer now shared a glimpse of what he likes to refer to as ‘bromance.’ Also read: Ranveer Singh’s wild kisses to Bear Grylls make Twitter cringe

In the video, Ranveer is seen all excited and happy to meet BearGrylls. He kissed and hugged Bear before they jumped off a plane. The actor said, “I have fallen in love with this man. I’m in deep love with him.” He also called Bear his ‘man crush forever.’

Sharing the post, Ranveer wrote, “Bear-y piya, Bada be-dardi” and tagged Bear. Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comments, “his episode was so entertaining lol.” “Taken cringe to a whole new level bro,” added someone else.

When talking about the audience’s reaction to thet show, Ranveer recently told Mid-day, “I’m particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences [when] I engage them with my [off-screen] persona. His prophecy stayed with me over the years.”

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls marked the actor’s digital debut. However, Ranveer said that he would still prefer acting in films, than working on OTT projects. “I have started to believe that people enjoy seeing my off-screen persona, but I am most comfortable playing characters in movies. The big-screen offerings remain my main focus. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to entertain the audience,” he added.

