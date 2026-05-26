Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema's The Pyramid Scheme to stream on Prime Video, gets a release date

Prime Video on Monday announced the release date of the drama series The Pyramid Scheme, featuring Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey, which will start streaming on the platform on June 5. Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey in the announcement poster of The Pyramid Scheme.

Produced by The Viral Fever and created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra. It revolves around ambition, greed, and the risky world of quick money, according to a press release.

The series is set against the backdrop of culturally rich Haridwar and follows Goldy (Cheema), a charming and enterprising young man chasing a better life, who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing. As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava (Shorey), what begins as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

Wrapped in the hustle culture, The Pyramid Scheme reveals the high emotional and human cost of chasing success at any price.

"At Prime Video, we remain committed to championing authentic, emotionally resonant stories that reflect the diverse voices and aspirations of India. Our upcoming drama The Pyramid Scheme exemplifies this," Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said in a statement.

"What makes this series compelling is the way it brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration, and how the pursuit of a better life can influence one's choices, both good and bad. Led by standout performances from Paramvir Singh Cheema, along with Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman in striking new avatars, the narrative balances humour, drama, and emotions with authenticity and emotional depth," he added.

Vijay Koshy, president of The Viral Fever (TVF), said, "With this series, we wanted to explore ambition, validation, and the world of pyramid schemes, something not really shown on screen. We are delighted to once again collaborate with our longstanding partner, Prime Video."

It also features Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava alongside Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil in pivotal roles.