Raqesh Bapat reveals what has stayed constant between him and ex-wife Ridhi Dogra ‘whether we were married or not’

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat opened up about his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra supporting him while he was on the show. He said that if the roles were reversed, and she was inside the Bigg Boss house, he would also have spoken up for her.

Raqesh and Ridhi tied the knot in 2011 and announced their separation in 2019, after nearly eight years of marriage. They continue to share a cordial equation.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh said, “I always knew that she would have my back. We have always done that for each other, whether we were married or not married. I think nothing changes with that. I would have done the same if she was in the Bigg Boss house. I really appreciate that and I like that she did that. I cherish that in my heart for sure.”

Earlier this month, looking at Raqesh and Shamita’s bond, Kashmera Shah tweeted that it appeared as though he was set to become a ‘henpecked husband again’. Slamming her, Ridhi wrote, “Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out.”

Kashmera replied, “Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a henpecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19. Peace out ex-wife @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV.”

Also see: Raqesh Bapat says he likes Shamita Shetty as ‘more than just friends’, reveals their relationship status

When a leading daily recently asked her to comment on Raqesh and Shamita’s closeness on Bigg Boss OTT and their desire to explore their relationship after the show, Ridhi said, “I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It’s his personal space.”

Ridhi also said that she is ‘enjoying’ watching Raqesh on the show and added, “He is the kind of person that you are seeing on the show. If there are more than two people, it’s a crowd for him. He doesn’t like to scream and shout to say what he wants to, instead he talks to people that he is comfortable with and trusts.”