Raqesh Bapat says he likes Shamita Shetty as ‘more than just friends’, reveals their relationship status

Raqesh Bapat admitted to having romantic feelings for his Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Shamita Shetty and said that ‘it was quite evident’ on the show. However, he said that they are still getting to know each other and are not in a relationship just yet.

Shamita and Raqesh formed a ‘connection’ on Bigg Boss OTT. They were often seen giving each other hugs and kisses on the show. Fans lovingly call them ‘ShaRa’.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh was asked if his feelings for Shamita were platonic. “Obviously, it’s a little more than just friends. It was quite evident in the show. Yes, she is special, she is somebody I really like to spend time with, to talk to, to communicate with,” he said.

Describing Shamita as a ‘very strong woman’ with a ‘pure soul’, Raqesh said that she is someone he ‘would want to be with’. He also called her caring and expressive.

On being asked about his and Shamita’s present relationship status, Raqesh said, “It’s slow and steady... We have spent some time together but we still have to spend a lot of time. We need to know each other more. I don’t want to rush into things and I am sure she doesn’t want to either. Matters like these, we need to deal with the heart in the right place, and with some mindfulness. So, let’s see where it goes. We will make an effort to know each other, for sure. Right now, if you are talking about the status, we like each other, we are great friends. Hopefully, when something happens, you guys will know about it.”

Previously, Raqesh said that he feels a ‘sense of belonging’ with Shamita. He also told Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar that he finds her ‘very hot’, leaving her embarrassed.