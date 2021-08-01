Rashami Desai: I want a National Award. I am working towards it

Having made a name for herself on television, Rashami Desai has now transitioned to the digital medium. The actor, who recently debuted on OTT with the web series Tandoor, admits that she got offers but wasn’t quite convinced about them. “When you do a show on OTT, not just your character but the subject too is important. Often word-of-mouth publicity works for digital projects, so one has to choose wisely. And, I have to say it has been a fabulous experience,” says Desai.

She adds, “I wanted to explore OTT as an actor as I have many dreams which I want to fulfil. I want a National Award and I am working towards it. Mujhe nahin pata kitni lambi journey hogi, kaise hoga par koshish karungi. It has been a dream for a long time. When I was doing TV, which is a beautiful platform and will remain evergreen, but every medium has its own interests, audiences and viewership. I respect that.”

The Uttaran star admits that she is ready to learn new things and feels she is limitless. “Main apne aap ko badhna nahin chahti. It does take time to convince me to do something. I have learnt from my mistakes and have become choosy than before,” she says.

While a number of actors have transitioned from TV to films and OTT, it is not easy. Talking about her experiences, Desai shares, “I have not felt any issues as creators from OTT. After having reached a certain stature in life, when you have to switch to another medium, you have to go through the same process and that irks many people. It takes time to do any new thing, including switching mediums. If today, I leave acting and start a business, people won’t line up for my product just because I am Rashami Desai. It will take time to set the business. I feel, you have to show the constant change in yourself as a performer. An actor’s life looks glamorous and is not easy at all. People love, hate, compare, and even react to you on your face.”