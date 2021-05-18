Rasika Dugal: Every day is different. Something that is important today might not be tomorrow

Fortunately, people close to me are doing fine, so, I am okay right now,” says actor Rasika Dugal about the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Talking about the way one can deal with the crisis, she elaborates, “But things can change so quickly. I am helping and doing my little bit in this situation – through donations or amplifying information or just being there for someone. I’m also trying to keep my mind busy. It’s a struggle every day. We’re all wondering how to help. The situation is changing daily, too. Something that is important today might not be important tomorrow. These are difficult times for everyone. One can only be grateful for what they have.”

The actor advocates that everyone gets vaccinated but adds that the roll-out of the vaccine is another issue.

“It is difficult to say teen din baad kya hoga. People didn’t expect Covid to return in such a huge way. They were hopeful that the vaccination would begin in a full-fledged manner and were looking forward to resume working.Things are getting better, the numbers have reduced but who knows what next! We should all just hang in there,” she remarks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Out Of Love actor is happy with the response to the season two of her show that released recently. She recalls shooting for the show amid the pandemic last year and shares, “Shooting last year after the lockdown was what I needed as a person and an artiste. The freedom I felt was one thing but the beauty of Coonoor where we shot was another thing. I went on many treks and enjoyed the beauty.”

She will be seen in the second seasons of a few other shows and she shares that she enjoys the process. “Figuring out how much of the character do you want to hold on to and how much to let go, is fun. But for the writers, it is a very difficult job. To keep the audience’s interest alive after a cliff hanger finale every season is tough,” the actor explains.

So, what does she do to feel better during these tough times? “Working out everyday and following a disciplined regime has helped. These days, people are so aware about fitness and workouts help me during difficult situations and low moods,” comes her reply.