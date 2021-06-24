Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ray: Ahead of Netflix series' release, 5 Indian anthologies you must watch
web series

Ray: Ahead of Netflix series' release, 5 Indian anthologies you must watch

With Ray up for release on Friday, we are counting down five anthologies made in India that all movie lovers should watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Ray, Pittha Kathalu, Lust Stories and Unpaused are all anthologies.

Netflix is all set to unveil its latest anthology series, Ray, on Friday. Starring some of the most loved actors of India, Ray is based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and others. It bring together filmmakers Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

But before Ray arrives, we are revisiting some of the most popular anthologies made in India. Check them out:

Lust Stories

Directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar have worked together on three anthology movies so far but Lust Stories might just be the best of the lot. Through their individual stories, the filmmakers showed the relationships different women in different sections of the society share with sexuality. It starred Bollywood actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, and others.

Pittha Kathalu

Netflix’s first anthology in Telugu released in February this year. Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy, the stories in Pittha Kathalu were also centred on women and not always showed them in a positive light. It starred Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Amala Paul, Jagapathi Babu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Shruti Haasan, Sanjith, Eesha Rebba and Satya Dev.

Unpaused

Unpaused brought together five directors to tell stories set in the Covid-19 pandemic. The segments were directed by Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. It starred Gulshan Devaiah, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadda and Abhishek Banerjee.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

This Tamil anthology film told five stories directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. This film also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people all across the country. It starred Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, MS Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan and others.

Also read: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda wanted to become a singer? More interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy star

Ajeeb Dastaans

Another one of Netflix's Hindi anthologies, Ajeeb Dastaan's USP was the plot twist it introduced at the end of each story. It included segments directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. It starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sensharma and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix lust stories manoj bajpayee gajraj rao harsh varrdhan kapoor

Related Stories

entertainment

Ray interview: Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey on honouring Satyajit Ray's legacy

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:52 AM IST
web series

Ray trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads a band of India's best actors in new Netflix anthology. Watch here

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:20 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP