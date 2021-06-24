Ray: Ahead of Netflix series' release, 5 Indian anthologies you must watch

Netflix is all set to unveil its latest anthology series, Ray, on Friday. Starring some of the most loved actors of India, Ray is based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and others. It bring together filmmakers Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

But before Ray arrives, we are revisiting some of the most popular anthologies made in India. Check them out:

Lust Stories

Directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar have worked together on three anthology movies so far but Lust Stories might just be the best of the lot. Through their individual stories, the filmmakers showed the relationships different women in different sections of the society share with sexuality. It starred Bollywood actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, and others.

Pittha Kathalu

Netflix’s first anthology in Telugu released in February this year. Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy, the stories in Pittha Kathalu were also centred on women and not always showed them in a positive light. It starred Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Amala Paul, Jagapathi Babu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Shruti Haasan, Sanjith, Eesha Rebba and Satya Dev.

Unpaused

Unpaused brought together five directors to tell stories set in the Covid-19 pandemic. The segments were directed by Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. It starred Gulshan Devaiah, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadda and Abhishek Banerjee.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

This Tamil anthology film told five stories directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. This film also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people all across the country. It starred Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, MS Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan and others.

Ajeeb Dastaans

Another one of Netflix's Hindi anthologies, Ajeeb Dastaan's USP was the plot twist it introduced at the end of each story. It included segments directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. It starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sensharma and others.