Remembering Dr Homi Bhabha on his 112th birth anniversary today

SonyLIV celebrates the visionary nuclear physicist - Dr Homi Bhabha and pays tribute to his pioneering work of putting India on the world map of nuclear science, by sharing a special scene from its upcoming original – Rocket Boys.
Jim Sarbh plays Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys.
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 05:04 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Dr Homi Jenhagir Bhabha (1909-1966), fondly called the father of India’s nuclear program, visualized a powerful India in the field of nuclear science. He dreamt of India gaining self-reliance through progress in the field of nuclear power. Thanks to his experiments and tireless efforts, India emerged as one of the most important nuclear powers of the contemporary world.

Today on his 112th Birth Anniversary, SonyLIV celebrates the visionary nuclear physicist - Dr Homi Bhabha and pays tribute to his pioneering work of putting India on the world map of nuclear science, by revealing a very special scene from its upcoming original – Rocket Boys. Jim Sarbh, who plays Homi Bhabha, portrays his burning passion to open gateways for nuclear science in India.

Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai
Sarbh shares, “If India is a prominent player in nuclear energy today, it is Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and his foresight we need to thank. Bhabha’s contributions deeply impacted India’s scientific progress, and in the process, the lives of all of us Indians. There are so many reasons to remember him. Experiencing a version of his life in this series has helped me discover the vivid, multifaceted, renaissance man that he was. Charming, exacting, inscrutable, and above all, free. On his special day today, I am grateful to have the opportunity to play this extraordinary character in Abhay Pannu’s upcoming show Rocket Boys. I can’t wait for you to watch him.”

Starring Jim Sarbh as Homi Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai, the series will retell the stories of India’s brightest nuclear physicists and their significant contributions to the country.

