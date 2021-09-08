Richa Chadha was convinced Ronit Roy would have starry airs: ‘TV ka Amitabh Bachchan’

Actor Richa Chadha has said that she was pleasantly surprised by Ronit Roy on the sets of their new Voot Select show Candy. Richa said that she was convinced Ronit would throw starry tantrums on set and refuse to rehearse.

In an interview, she admitted to have been swayed by his reputation as ‘the Amitabh Bachchan of TV', and really appreciated him being open to improvisation and retakes on set.

Richa Chadha told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, “I want to say this about him; we did some readings, and they were normal, dry readings, not very emotional. When we went on set, our director Ashish Shukla told us that we could improvise, so I'd start a take, and if he (Ronit) wasn't ready he'd listen to me and say, ‘Oh, I know what you’re doing, let's do another'. I really liked that. Sorry to say, but I was sure Ronit Roy would come in like the Amitabh Bachchan of TV and refuse to rehearse… But I liked his energy, and those scenes have turned out really well.”

Candy is a murder mystery set against the backdrop of a picturesque location in the mountains. In a press statement, Ronit said, “I feel it's an edge of the seat kind of thriller. I've had the privilege to have worked with many talented actors and directors and this one is no different. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I've had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one.”

Richa has previously appeared in the streaming series Inside Edge, which will soon return for a third season. Ronit, meanwhile, has appeared in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Hostages, and 7 Kadam.