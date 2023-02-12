Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return to help India become a nuclear nation with a secret test. Watch

After ending the first season on a bit of a cliffhanger, Rocket Boys returns for a second season with Dr Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) having plans to make India into a nuclear nation like the other top countries in the world. The first teaser shows the scientists putting together a team to conduct a secret test as they consult Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Charu Shankar) on what to do. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV this March. (Also read: Rocket Boys review: Jim Sarbh soars with an exceptional cast, SonyLiv finally delivers a great successor to Scam 1992)

Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the new teaser shows the tense moments in history as the scientists try to test the nuclear bomb and attempt to hide their plans from the Americans who are already spying on them. Jim is the confident Homi Bhabha; he keeps insisting that he has a plan for it to work out. Meanwhile, Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai gathers his own team including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Arjun Radhakrishnan), Dr Homi Sethna and Dr Raja Ramanna to help carry out the test.

On YouTube, fans took to the comment section to share their excitement on the upcoming season. One fan wrote, "This is the best series on Indian scientists I have ever seen. Hope for Season 2." A person shared, "The boys are back with a bang!!" A comment read, "Waiting for the series Especially for APJ the GOAT." This season is supposed to show more of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's contributions to India's nuclear program.

The official synopsis for the show states: Amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. Witness the incredible journey of India’s greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country’s sovereignty.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, Rocket Boys 2 also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das and Saba Azad. The first season, which premiered on February 4, 2022, won eight Filmfare OTT trophies including Best Drama Series and Best Director.

