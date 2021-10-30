Rocket Boys teaser: Jim Sarbh is a hopeful Homi J Bhabha, fans call it the next Scam 1992

SonyLiv has shared a new glimpse of their upcoming period drama series, Rocket Boys. The series stars Jim Sarbh as Homi J Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai, the renowned scientists who pioneered India's nuclear programme.

In the new clip, Jim plays a hopeful Bhabha, who wishes India, too, could be known for making its own way in the world. He is seen in a dark room, asking two serious officials about their Italian shoes or Swiss watches. “Cycle se lekar sewing machine tak, everything is from a foreign country. Hum India mein kuch banate hi nahi. Aur main ise badalna chahta hu (We make nothing in India and I want to change that),” he says.

The following montage shows Bhabha laying the foundation stones for Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, explaining his ideas in nuclear physics, and celebrating moments of success with Vikram by his side.

The teaser was shared on the occasion of Homi J Bhabha's 112th birth anniversary. It also got praise from fans. “This looks promising and truly heartfelt. Looking forward to it,” wrote one. “Ohhhhhh my godddddd this is gonna be the next scam 1992 kudos to you sonyliv for making quality content,” wrote another. Scam 1992, directed by Hansal Mehta, was one of 2020's biggest hits on OTT. It also received critical acclaim for its great performances and attention to detail.

Also read: Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story review: One of 2020’s best web series resurrects the raging bull of Dalal Street

Rocket Boys' first teaser was released on August 15, Independence Day. It only featured two scenes from the show--a party of men and women hearing Jawharlal Nehru deliver the ‘At the stroke of the midnight hour’ speech; and Bhabha and Sarabhai discussing the future of a free India.

The show, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu. “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was,” Jim said about his role. He is famous for his work in Padmaavat, Made in Heaven and Neerja. Ishwak became a popular face after featuring in Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok.

