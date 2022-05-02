Rohit Rajawat: Proper prep is very important; I learnt it the hard way!

After playing a lead in a film and then restarting with cameos on television, it was tough for Kanpur lad and actor Rohit Rajawat to start all over again.

“Thankfully, at a very early age, I realised that you can’t succeed half-prepared. So, after my film failed, I understood that I need to work on my craft,” says the Thapki Payar Ki actor.

After graduating from Kanpur University and having done some plays, he had left for Mumbai in 2012.

Rajawat recalls, “I was lucky that I bagged the role of protagonist for the film Pyar Main Aisa Hota Hai (2013). But it did not do well and I realised that I have a lot to learn. So, I stopped acting and for four years. I just trained myself doing course, workshops, working on physique and upgrading my skills.”

Rajawat restarted with cameos on TV. “Gradually, I got to do daily soaps Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2017), Yani Rani and Thapki... I did some episodes in shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India.”

He then got on board with a murder mystery series Nishachar where Rajawat plays a protagonist.

“It is loosely inspired by a Hollywood film Taxi Driver and actor-writer Ajeet Goswami penned the series. We worked on its multiple drafts and it is directed by Dharmendra Kumar, a popular name in TV industry. We shot it in Lucknow and Kanpur with local artistes before lockdown. I have also produced the series. It has been well received and we are thinking on its second chapter as well.”

Besides, he has shot for film The Dead End. “We have already completed two schedules it in Bhopal. I again play the protagonist and it has been directed by Amit Kumar.”

Based on his experience and journey, Rajawat adds, “I will like to say that parents should look at this industry as an option and those who want to really join this field should work on their craft. I made this mistake by jumping the gun and suffered a setback. People in Lucknow and Kanpur are very humorous and industry love that so if they are property trained then they can do wonders. I have learnt it a hard way and wasted many years so that’s my piece of advice for youngsters.”