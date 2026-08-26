Rohit Shetty upset with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants for refusing to do stunt, tells them: ‘Show se nikal jao’

Khatron Ke Khiladi has one shocking stunt after another, testing the contestants' endurance and fear factor each day. From the melting wax stunt to the one involving snakes, several contestants on the show have had emotional reactions.

What Rohit Shetty said

Rohit Shetty slammed the contestants for giving excuses on the show.

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The latest promo shows Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma feeling scared before a stunt that involves walking along a narrow line between two high-rise buildings. They even tell host Rohit Shetty that they do not want to do it and abort the stunt. Shagun is seen crying and saying she feels really scared. Rohit did not seem entertained by the contestants' reactions and stood silently. He then slammed the contestants for refusing to do the stunts when the show is all about facing their fears.

“Samajh ke kya rakha hai yaar tum logo ne? Che maale se kudne bol rahe thhe? Audience bhi dekh ke humko bolegi ye kya kar rahe hai hum. Agar koi bhi stunt nahi karna hai toh show se nikal jao (What have you all taken this show for? Are we telling you to jump from the 6th floor? The audience will also see this and say, "What are we even doing this for?" If you do not want to do the stunts, then get out of the show),” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gaurav Khanna was the latest contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after a stunt left him with elbow injury. Gaurav got emotional while saying goodbye to the show. Before leaving, he also named Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani as the three contestants he had bonded with the most during his time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. About this season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaurav Khanna was the latest contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after a stunt left him with elbow injury. Gaurav got emotional while saying goodbye to the show. Before leaving, he also named Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani as the three contestants he had bonded with the most during his time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. About this season {{/usCountry}}

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Khatron Ke Khiladi returned for its 15th season after a one-year break, with the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur. The latest edition was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and brings together a mix of television actors, influencers and returning contestants.

The current lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Orhan Awatramani, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor and Farrhana Bhatt, among others. Several familiar faces have also returned to the show, including Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Rubina Dilaik. Vishal Aditya Singh also made a comeback but was eliminated first this season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.