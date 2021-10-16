Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ronit Roy: Pay cuts only for poor, A-listers have doubled their fees
web series

Ronit Roy: Pay cuts only for poor, A-listers have doubled their fees

Actor Ronit Roy finds it unfair that salaries of non-affluent members, actors are being cut using Covid pandemic as a reason
Ronit Roy reveals that he has increased the pay of his staff (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (AFP)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

For many in showbiz, a pay cut is a new norm as the industry tries to recover from its pandemic-led losses. But, according to actor Ronit Roy, it’s not the whole truth. “I have verified information that all the A-listers have doubled their fees, aur gareebon ka paisa kaat rahe hain. This is something very wrong which is happening in our industry,” an annoyed Roy tells us.

“My funda is straight. Agar paisa nahin hai toh mat banao. What is the need? Try making a project when you have sufficient funds. According to me, it is all bulls**t when they try to cut salaries of people who don’t come from such affluent backgrounds. A lightman has to run his house, what will you get by cutting his salary? Pay cut karna hai toh A-lister ka pay cut karo na, why are you trying to just focus on the poor people for it? It is just not right,” rues Roy, who was last seen in the web show, Candy.

These are the things which add to the inequality in the industry, and now can’t be fully justified. “If you look at our Stock Exchange, it has gone up, and everything has become dearer. And you want to cut someone’s pay, how do you expect that person to run his/her house? That is the reason why we have raised the pay of our whole staff,” explains the 55-year-old.

RELATED STORIES

When work came to a halt last year, Roy, who also has a security agency, used his savings to support the families of over 125 employees.

“It was not like I had to sell my house or anything. I just used savings of my life to support them,” reveals the Udaan (2010) actor, adding, “Our elders have taught us that we will not take all these materialistic things along with us when we die, so why get so attached to them. At the time of my financial crisis, it was only Akshay Kumar sir, Amitabh Bachchan sir and Karan Johar who supported me, baaki saare bhag gaye saying, Covid ke baad dekhenge. Now, I think yeh log 5000 ya 10,000 crore kahan leke jayenge.”

After going through the experience, Roy has understood that the rich people of the industry might have all the diamonds, emeralds and crores to their wealth list, but they have certainly failed the test of humanity, as he wonders, “Ab nahi hua toh kabhi nahi hoga”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sunny Leone reveals one thing from her 'past' that she is ashamed of

10

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor anniversary: See their love story in pics

Qais Khan hopes to use International Emmys nomination for Tehran to highlight Afghanistan crisis

Natasha Bharadwaj: Validation from the industry makes you feel you are doing something right
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP