Ruchira Singh: Assisting in films made me a better actor

Actor Ruchira Singh feels assisting in films and working in production units helped her polish her craft as an actor and even add nuances to it. She was last seen in web shows like Human and She-2.

“When I joined the industry as an actor, I was in a different frame of mind. I did a short Paani Panchayat and when similar work followed, I decided to go behind the camera and explore more. I worked in almost all departments of film-making. I also used to curate films for a platform. I joined Imtiyaz Ali’s production house and then went on to assist Anurag Kashyap in Mukkabaaz and acted too. That’s when I realised that I have surely progressed as a performer in a bigger way.”

Singh got married to her Mukkabaaz co-star Vineet Kumar Singh in November last year and is happily balancing her personal and professional life, she adds, “I have known Vineet for nine years before getting hitched. So, I was well prepared on how to balance work and life. I know how passionate Vineet is about his work; I have seen him giving his all to his projects. Imagine, the day we married, the next day he was off to Lucknow for a shoot so when you have such a passionate artiste around you it does give you a reason to follow your dreams too.”

Currently, Singh is happy to have been able to try something different in terms of characters that she has played. “When I got this role of Yasmin in, She-2, more than me Imtiyaz (Ali) sir was sure that I fit the bill and playing a sex worker was nowhere an easy task. As many actors before me have already done such roles brilliantly so I had to play it to my best ability. And thankfully it turned out really well for me. It was a very different role for me to portray on screen but at the same time I thoroughly enjoyed playing it. Now, I am eager to experiment more as an actor as I understand how to mould myself into diverse roles,” she concludes.

