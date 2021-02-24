Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot

Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.

The mixed-gender cricket-based story revolves around her character. “The entire show is from my character’s perspective. As an actor, my approach towards every role is with same effort and sincerity — be it a small or big part. The only difference playing a central role is that I was able to explore and do a lot more. Due to its length, I was able to explore the character’s journey in different situations including happiness, sorrow, distress, anger or anguish,” she said.

Rumana feels that in current scenario the length of roles does not makes much difference and the audience too have become very mature.

“I see every story as constructing a house where every brick is important. Personally, I don’t glorify the idea of lead. As an actor, it’s our responsibility to represent the vision of the writer-director and make the character as real as possible. My only effort is to give my best shot, so I don’t regret later.”

The actor is happy to explore real locations with this project. “Through the shoot I was able to experience the city in a different way. A lot of locals were part of the cast and we shot in lot of real locations. We even shot in a real jail cell. I feel shooting in real locations is the best that experience can’t be replaced by any set. We even did some brass shopping.”

Rumana during a shopping session in Moradabad. (Sourced)

They were scheduled to shoot this series in Bangalore, but Moradabad had everything they needed for the series, she shared.

The actor is hoping that this turns out a great year for everyone. “We started the year with th shoot. I already had two releases this year ‘Bawri Chhori’ and sequel of ‘DevDD’. This one will come probably after two months and I have another interesting project that will be announced soon,” she said.