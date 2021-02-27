Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, say she will be ‘amazing’ in Citadel
Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, say she will be ‘amazing’ in Citadel

The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel.
FEB 27, 2021
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, shooting for the thriller series Citadel, executive produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo Brothers, as they are collectively known, showered praise on Priyanka and promised that she will be ‘amazing’ in the show.

Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, is Priyanka’s first streaming series. She plays a spy in the show, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe said about Priyanka, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

However, they refused to give away much about Citadel. “Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.

Earlier this month, in an interaction with her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka talked about her upcoming projects. “Citadel is what I am shooting for right now. Before that, I finished Text For You, which is my first rom-com, this side of the world, which I am very excited about. It’s Celine Dion's acting debut, so who wouldn't be excited about that? Before that, I finished The Matrix 4 as well,” she said.

Priyanka also has a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. “Mindy has finished writing. We are looking for who is going to direct it and hopefully, that will happen next year,” she said. She revealed that she is also developing a number of projects, some of them with Nick.

