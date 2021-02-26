IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
tv

Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

  • Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Aly Goni not-so-sneakily recorded Jasmin Bhasin as she got dressed up for his birthday bash on Thursday night. The best friends, who fell in love with each other during Bigg Boss 14, are currently in his hometown, Jammu.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Aly could be seen capturing Jasmin as she applied mascara in front of a mirror. She smiled as he recorded her. The romantic song, Tarasti Hai Nigaahein, played along with the visuals.

The video was simply captioned with a heart-eyes emoji. Jasmin responded similarly, by dropping a number of heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.


On Thursday, Aly shared a picture of him and Jasmin, in which she was seen playfully hitting him. “Sachai yeh hai ki... Yeh sab isne mujhe maar maar ke sudhara hai (It is a fact that she has set me straight with corporal punishment) #alygoni #jasly,” he quipped.

“Aapko koi sudhaar sakta hai (Can anyone set you straight),” Jasmin wrote with laughing emojis, adding, “love you the way you are.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo

Jasmin also dedicated an adorable Instagram post to Aly on his birthday. “Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love,” she wrote.

Aly came on Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant to be a support to Jasmin. While they were best friends from before the show, they realised their feelings for each other when they were locked up in Bigg Boss 14. The two have expressed a desire to get married to each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin

Related Stories

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
tv

Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
tv

I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The senior lyricist says he just wants respect, referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered five lakhs rupees to him as a gift, which led to people thinking that he needed financial help
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant posted a video message from her ailing mother Jaya to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her with her cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
tv

Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
tv

Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for his work in ‘Kalank’, ‘Suryaputra Karn,’ ‘Abhay 2’, and ‘Ishq Subhanallah,’ says one cannot be taught acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
tv

Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Actor Sharad Malhotra feels nowadays actors have more liberty to experiment without the fear of being trapped in a box.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Himanshi Khurana, who hit the national limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the time when she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu and why she ended up not doing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac