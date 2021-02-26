IND USA
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni: 'Jasmin Bhasin got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket, but she is my best gift this year'.

  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST

Actor Aly Goni celebrated his birthday with his family, and Jasmin Bhasin in his hometown, Jammu on Thursday. Aly and Jasmin flew from Mumbai to Jammu, soon after he came out of their recent reality show Bigg Boss 14 that concluded on Sunday. Aly has now said that Jasmin was the "best gift he got this year".

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier this week. They have also been sharing social media posts since they reached Jammu.

Speaking to the Times of India, Aly said, “The best gift I have got this year is Jasmin. It has been a beautiful day. My family has planned a party for me now at night, so that’s going to be fun. Jasmin and my family members have been pampering me all day. She got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket. My family, too, had done some shopping before I came here; they bought things that I love like hoodies and watches.”

Wishing him on his birthday, Jasmin had written on Instagram, "Happy birthday my hero (blowing heart emoji) This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love."

Aly and Jasmin grew closer to each other during their stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. Initially, they said they were good friends. Aly, soon made it clear that he loved Jasmin. However, it was only after they saw ups and downs together inside the house that they confessed feelings for each other.

Soon after the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Aly had told TOI, "Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage."

