Aly Goni: 'Jasmin Bhasin got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket, but she is my best gift this year'.
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
Actor Aly Goni celebrated his birthday with his family, and Jasmin Bhasin in his hometown, Jammu on Thursday. Aly and Jasmin flew from Mumbai to Jammu, soon after he came out of their recent reality show Bigg Boss 14 that concluded on Sunday. Aly has now said that Jasmin was the "best gift he got this year".
The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier this week. They have also been sharing social media posts since they reached Jammu.
Speaking to the Times of India, Aly said, “The best gift I have got this year is Jasmin. It has been a beautiful day. My family has planned a party for me now at night, so that’s going to be fun. Jasmin and my family members have been pampering me all day. She got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket. My family, too, had done some shopping before I came here; they bought things that I love like hoodies and watches.”
Wishing him on his birthday, Jasmin had written on Instagram, "Happy birthday my hero (blowing heart emoji) This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love."
Also read: Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?
Aly and Jasmin grew closer to each other during their stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. Initially, they said they were good friends. Aly, soon made it clear that he loved Jasmin. However, it was only after they saw ups and downs together inside the house that they confessed feelings for each other.
Soon after the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Aly had told TOI, "Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction
- Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower
- Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son
- Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer
- Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni
- As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'
- Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin is a beautiful lady
- Weeks after calling her an "ugly mouth woman" on Bigg Boss 14, season winner Rubina Dilaik has now said she finds Jasmin Bhasin to be a beautiful lady.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here
- Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth
- Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox