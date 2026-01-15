Ryan Hurst cast as Kratos in Prime Video’s heavily anticipated God of War live action adaptation

After speculations, fan castings, and wild theories, the face behind Kratos in the God of War adaptation has been revealed. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that actor Ryan Hurst has been cast as Kratos in the heavily anticipated video game adaptation. Interestingly, Ryan has prior experience with the God of War franchise, having played Thor in PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök, a performance for which he earned a BAFTA nomination. Ryan Hurst will play God of War's iconic protagonist Kratos.

About God of War God of War is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. The ancient mythology-themed video game is being adapted for the long format and a two-season arc has been ordered by Prime Video. God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Who is Kratos? In the games, Kratos is a demigod. Spartan by birth, and a god by nature, Kratos is raised in a martial culture, rising to command armies in service of his homeland, until a deal with Ares, the Greek God of War, makes him lose his soul in exchange for victory in battle.

Kratos has appeared in 10 God of War games over the years, becoming an iconic character in pop culture, known for his stoic nature, unchallenged combat skills, and tragic past.

All about Ryan Hurst Ryan Hurst, 49, broke through with his role as Gerry Bertier in the sports drama Remember The Titans (2000), before finding fame with a leading role in the TV show Sons of Anarchy. He has also had supporting roles in the shows Outsiders and The Walking Dead in the recent years.