Sachin Pilgaonkar: Pandemic has slowed down the whole process of making a project

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Sachin Pilgaonkar was last seen in second season of web show, City of Dreams (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

It’s not easy to start any project these days with the pandemic wiping off spontaneity from the plan. And this has introduced delays in making of a project, says actor Sachin Pilgaonkar.

“The uncertainty brought on by the pandemic plays a big role in deciding a project, not just for me but for many. For instance, my next project is very interesting, but it will really take some time to shape up,” Pilgaonkar tells us, blaming it all on the Covid-19 crisis.

He further laments, “Because of all this, the speed of making a project has slowed down, if we compare to the pre-pandemic world. Phele jiss raftaar se mein koi cheez banate the, ya plan karte the to start it, ab uska double time lagta hai to even start it.”

Elaborating further, the 64-year-old says, “We’ve to take in consideration every aspect and discuss to finally figure out if we can go ahead with the project or not.”

The actor, who was last seen in City of Dreams Season 2, shares that it doesn’t just end there. For senior actors, there are additional challenges now while working. “They’ve to be more careful and safe because they’re the soft targets (to contract he virus). So, unko extra sambhalna hoga, and regularly workout karna hoga to ensure good health,” says Pilgaonkar, adding that he makes it a point to never skip his exercise routine

Lastly, the actor shares how the pandemic has affected his personal life, too. “Earlier, we used to just pick up a car or book a flight when we used to go for a holiday or a quick getaway. We can’t do that today. We’ve to sit on the plan, look at many other things, discuss with family to finalise every aspect, and then decide even if that’s possible or safe.”

