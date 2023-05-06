Saisha Shinde shares before and after facial feminisation surgery pictures, calls herself brave

Lock Upp’s Saisha Shinde took to her Instagram account and recalled her experience on the show, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She also shared an update from her facial feminisation surgery which she underwent about four months ago. Saisha called herself ‘brave’ as she took a walk down memory lane and recollected memories of starring in the reality show, without makeup at times, while she was in the middle of her transformation journey. Also read: Lock Upp’s Saisha Shinde talks about being declined to donate blood

Designer Saisha Shinde starred in Lock Upp.

Saisha posted pictures of herself from Lock Upp. She also added a before-and-after photo from her facial surgery. In the caption, she wrote, “Facial Feminisation Surgery 4 month post operation update! It’s all getting more and more feminine as months go by … exactly a year ago in this week I was in a little reality show called #lockupp!!”

“I can’t believe I went on the show in that phase of my transition when I was not even 20% down with my transition! To be in front of public eye 24/7 without any makeup at times … my body not even remotely feminised at the time …. Dayummmmmmm I’m brave and maybe a little mad !!!! And here I am … one year later! Time to pat myself on the back good job Saisha! Good job! Folks … I’m here for you … to show you … baby you can get what you want! Through alllll the ups and downs … that little boy who used to make deals with god to make me a woman in my next life … got to be one in this life itself,” she added.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans came out in her support. Actor, and Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal wrote in the comment section, “You were always pretty inside-out! I am happy you are happy! Love.” Farah Khan Ali dropped red heart emojis. One fan commented, “Good job Saish!!!! Super proud of you.” “Glad you didn't use filter. More power to you,” another fan said.

Lock Upp featured 19 contestants aka inmates, starting from Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal and Saisha among others. Munawar became the winner of the show.

Saisha is a celebrity designer who has worked on several films with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor and many others. Her gown was also worn by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for the finale round at Miss Universe 2021, which she won.

