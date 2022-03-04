Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde recalls how a woman once touched her feet: 'Suna hai aapki dua kaam aati hai'

Saisha Shinde opened up about her journey of transformation and recalled that her family was very supportive. However, she faced some negative reactions from the first three psychiatrists that she met. Saisha was speaking during a recent episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut is the host for the show that is produced by Ekta Kapoor. (Also read: Lock Upp: Munawar trolls Shivam as he compares himself to Iron Man, Thanos)

Recalling how the first three psychiatrists she met advised her against the surgery, Saisha said, “I was very hatta khatta types (I was a visibly strong type of person). So the first three psychiatrists told me, 'Yeh tum kya kar rahe ho (what are you doing), this is wrong. You are so dashing, handsome, you don't need to go through this. It is just a phase, yeh toh nikal jayega (This phase will pass). Conversion therapy bhi ban karva rahe hain (conversion therapy will be banned soon).”

Saisha also said that once a maid entered the lift when she was dressed in Anarkali and going somewhere. "This was during my early days of the transition and I felt very bad about it. The maid said 'suna hai aaplogo ki duaaein bahut kaam ati hai (I have heard your blessings work)' and then she touched my feet. For a transwoman, it is very important that she comes across as a woman. At that point, I was like this is all she knows. She has no idea what all I have done and achieved in life. People have not seen us in such positions, in fact, they are not given such opportunities."

However, Saisha also shared that her family was quite supportive. "Dad was happy and very supportive. Mom took a day to think about it but accepted it eventually. A day later, they called me up and suggested names for me. I am very lucky, they accepted my decision respectfully. I was invited to a cousin's wedding. At the wedding, the entire hall turned around to look at me. They all welcomed me very warmly. My uncle called his daughter and made her click pictures with me. I am truly blessed."

Saisha is a designer and has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shraddha Kapoor among many others. She was also the designer who designed a gown that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu wore for the finale round at Miss Universe 2021.

