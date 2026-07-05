Salman Khan cheers for brother Sohail Khan as he enters The Alliance as wild card contestant

Apart from being one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan is also among television's biggest hosts. The actor has now taken to Instagram to cheer for his brother Sohail Khan, who entered Prime Video's reality show The Alliance as a wild card contestant.

Salman cheers for Sohail

Salman Khan cheers for Sohail Khan.

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Salman shared the promo of Sohail's entry into the reality show on his Instagram Story. Sharing the clip, Salman wrote, "Best wishes, brother." Apart from Sohail, Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley has also joined The Alliance as a wild card contestant.

Not just Salman, their sister Arpita Khan also took to social media to cheer for Sohail. She wrote, “Always took it for granted your one call away and then got lazy to make that calling only to realise I want to talk to you about so many things and for the past few days I haven't been able to call you miss you so much. Can't wait to watch you on the show. Shine on bhai we love you.”

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Salman Khan cheers for Sohail Khan.

Sohail on participating in The Alliance

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Sohail spoke about entering the reality show in an interaction with Hindustan Times. He said, “I’ve seen what it takes, the energy, the drama, the emotional toll. And I always thought, ‘That’s his space, not mine'. Salman’s show is about personalities, conflicts and emotions. But this one is fundamentally different. It’s a game of the mind. Strategy. Outwitting people without them knowing they’ve been outwitted. That challenge appealed to me in a way nothing else has.” About Sohail Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Sohail spoke about entering the reality show in an interaction with Hindustan Times. He said, “I’ve seen what it takes, the energy, the drama, the emotional toll. And I always thought, ‘That’s his space, not mine'. Salman’s show is about personalities, conflicts and emotions. But this one is fundamentally different. It’s a game of the mind. Strategy. Outwitting people without them knowing they’ve been outwitted. That challenge appealed to me in a way nothing else has.” About Sohail Khan {{/usCountry}}

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Sohail Khan is the younger brother of Salman Khan. During his career, he has worked as an actor, director, producer and filmmaker. Sohail made his directorial debut with Auzaar (1997). He also helmed popular films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999). As an actor, he has appeared in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Fight Club, Heroes, and Tubelight.

About The Alliance

The Alliance is a high-stakes, strategy-based reality show on Prime Video, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities and creators who enter in pairs, only to navigate a ruthless game of shifting alliances, psychological warfare, and physical as well as mental challenges. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

Salman's next film

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Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi.the film is reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. It was recently reported that Maatrubhumi had run into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, Salman Khan's production house dismissed all such reports, calling them baseless.