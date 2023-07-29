Salman Khan confirms not quitting Bigg Boss OTT 2, reveals what keeps him going: ‘Sometimes I walk out…’

Actor Salman Khan recently opened up about his show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and revealed what keeps him motivated. The popular host has been seen leaving it midway after losing his cool. He appears during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturdays and Sundays. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Angry Salman Khan reacts to the 'kiss', leaves show

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss OTT 2, streaming on Jio Cinema. (ANI Photo)(Salman Khan Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

News agency ANI quoted Salman saying, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".

Did Salman Khan quit the show?

Earlier this month, Salman was spotted hosting the show with a cigarette in his hand. He also used the F-word on the OTT version of the reality show despite saying that he would not tolerate disrespect, violence, and abuse in the Bigg Boss house.

Later, reports about Salman Khan quitting the show had surfaced online after pictures of him holding a cigarette in the show went viral. This is the first time that Salman is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. Previously, Karan Johar had hosted the OTT version of Bigg Boss.

This weekend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During this Weekend ka Vaar, actors Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi will be appearing as celebrity guests on the show to promote their series Kaalkoot. Both Kaalkoot and Bigg Boss OTT 2 are steaming on JioCinema.

Currently, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia are the contestants of the show. This week, Manisha and Aashika are in the nominations; one of them will be evicted from the show. Bigg Boss fans believe Aashiks has a strong chance to exit the show.

Previously, the show got an extension of two weeks. Salman Khan announced, "This is what, just six weeks? Or maybe it will get extended to eight weeks. What does that mean? That means the show got an extension for two weeks. That means people are loving it. A watch time of 400 crore minutes in just two weeks - the first two weeks of Bigg Boss OTT 2. You guys are seen more than I am seen. Obviously, this season has been extended by two weeks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON