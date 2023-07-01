Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Angry Salman Khan reacts to the 'kiss', leaves show

As feared by all, Salman Khan is not happy at all about the kiss that happened between Bigg Boss contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri, earlier this week. During a task, Jad and Akanksha shared a steamy 30-second kiss on a dare and Salman seems to disapprove of it. Earlier during a Bigg Boss press conference, Salman had said that he would ensure palatable content for the family with Bigg Boss OTT 2 even though it is releasing online. (Also read: Did Pooja Bhatt just redeem herself with her lessons in humanity for Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid?) Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan is mighty angry with the 'kiss' episode.

In a new promo released on Saturday evening, Salman is seen blasting contestants on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all think this was the highlight of the week. Was it according to our upbringing, familial values and culture)? You don't need to apologise to me for whatever you did. I don't care. I'm out of here. I'm leaving this show,” he said and walked off the stage. The contestants all looked shocked at his words.

Jad and Akanksha began trending on social media after their kiss. Many people were also upset at how he called Akanksha a 'bad kisser' after the incident, behind her back. Akanksha confessed she was uncomfortable during the kiss and had imagined they would only ‘hold a peck’ for the duration but Jad began moving his lips.

In another promo, Salman was seen blasting Bebika Dhurve for interrupting him. Bebika has been creating ruckus inside the house all throught the week. When she interrupted Salman, he decided to give her an earful. “Bebika, main baat karr raha hu yahan par. Aapko kisine ijaazat di bolne ki? Jab mujhe aapki raai chahiye hogi, main aapse poochuga. Main Jad, Jia, Avi nahi hu (Bebika I am speaking here. Did I give you permission to speak? I'll ask you when I'll need your opinion),” he said.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 also features Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt with Falak Naaz. Nominated this time are Abhishek, Akanksha and Jiya.

