Salman Khan says ‘Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre main lag rahi’ on Alliance; internet thinks it a dig at Lock Upp

Last month, two reality shows, Alliance and Lock Upp, premiered on Prime Video and Netflix, respectively, around the same time. Since then, the internet has been debating which show is better, with fans of both shows making their preferences known. Now, as Alliance enters its finale week, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make an appearance on the show to support his brother, Sohail Khan. During his appearance, Salman made a remark that has caught the internet’s attention, with many viewers interpreting it as a possible dig at Lock Upp.

Salman Khan takes a dig at Lock Upp?

Salman Khan makes a remark about Riteish Deshmukh on Alliance.

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The promo for the upcoming episode of Alliance shows Sohail Khan losing his cool in the medical room and aggressively kicking the door as if trying to break it open. Soon after, Salman Khan enters the show, leaving all the contestants shocked. Sohail appears relieved to see his brother and gives him a warm hug. He then tells Salman that he "freaked out" earlier, leaving the actor surprised.

The promo also shows Salman interacting with the Alliance contestants and asking, "koi stress toh nahi de rahe ho naa? (Not giving too much stress to him?)."

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{{^usCountry}} Salman is then seen saying, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri Khatre main lag rahi hain (Riteish's job seems to be in danger)." The actor laughs as he makes the remark while standing with the contestants. While the full context of the comment is yet to be revealed, the clip has sparked speculation online, with many viewers interpreting it as a dig at Lock Upp, which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman is then seen saying, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri Khatre main lag rahi hain (Riteish's job seems to be in danger)." The actor laughs as he makes the remark while standing with the contestants. While the full context of the comment is yet to be revealed, the clip has sparked speculation online, with many viewers interpreting it as a dig at Lock Upp, which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. {{/usCountry}}

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One Reddit user wrote, "bruh he indirectly called it a flop show." Another commented, "he's taking a dig at Lock Upp." A third user wrote, "Alliance is more entertaining than Lock Upp." Another commented, "Just bhai things." One user joked, "Lock Upp ko kyun toda (why did you take a dig at Lock Upp)."

About Alliance and Lock Upp

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Both Alliance and Lock Upp are captive reality shows, but their formats differ. Alliance revolves around contestants forming groups, competing in tasks, strategising and betraying one another as they attempt to survive and progress towards victory. Lock Upp, meanwhile, places contestants in a jail-like setup, where they must reveal personal truths, complete tasks to earn money for their basic needs and avoid eliminations.

Alliance is hosted by Kunal Kemmu, while Lock Upp is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Both shows are set to conclude this week, with one contestant emerging as the winner of each show.