Samay Raina confirms his controversial show India's Got Latent's season 2 to stream on Netflix, YouTube simultaneously

After months of speculation, controversies and endless fan theories, content creator and comedian Samay Raina has officially confirmed that India's Got Latent is making a comeback. This time, however, the wildly popular comedy-talent show is getting a much bigger platform. Season 2 will stream on Netflix while continuing its run on YouTube simultaneously, giving the creator-led show a global audience without abandoning its digital-first roots.

India's Got Latent heads to Netflix: Samay Raina's controversial show returns with a new twist.

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The announcement marks a significant milestone for the series, which began as a YouTube experiment before turning into one of India's biggest internet sensations. Despite facing a major setback last year, Samay is bringing the show back with an even bigger vision.

Netflix confirms the return

On June 19, Netflix India officially confirmed the collaboration through a joint Instagram post with Samay Raina. The teaser featured Amin Khan, the bodyguard who became a fan favourite after appearing alongside Samay during his Still Alive comedy special.

In the video, Samay finally put all the speculation to rest and revealed key details about the new season. He confirmed that every episode will release on Netflix and YouTube on the same day and at the same time. Adding his signature humour to the announcement, Samay is seen chatting with comedian Balraj and joking about the differences between the two platforms. He points out that Netflix viewers will not have to sit through advertisements and, unlike YouTube, audiences will not be able to leave comments.

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{{^usCountry}} The post was captioned, “It’s SAMAY For A Big Reveal ⏰👀 Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2, coming soon, on Netflix.” The season is expected to arrive sometime in July, although an official date is still awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post was captioned, “It’s SAMAY For A Big Reveal ⏰👀 Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2, coming soon, on Netflix.” The season is expected to arrive sometime in July, although an official date is still awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The comeback comes after a major controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comeback comes after a major controversy {{/usCountry}}

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India's Got Latent was pulled from YouTube following a major controversy involving guest Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on an episode. The incident sparked widespread backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges, leaving many viewers questioning whether the show would ever make a comeback.

Despite the uncertainty, Samay Raina assured fans during his Still Alive stand-up special that the journey was far from over. "I don't think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point," he said, while promising that the show would return.

Months later, that promise appears to be turning into reality, with India's Got Latent preparing for a new chapter on an even bigger platform.

Will Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appear in the first episode?

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Adding to the excitement, leaked photos from the sets recently surfaced online, showing Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the India's Got Latent stage. While neither Netflix nor the makers have officially confirmed their appearance, reports suggest the two actors could feature in the opening episode to promote their upcoming film.

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