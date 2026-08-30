Samay Raina's India's Got Latent most-viewed episodes: From Alia Bhatt to Orry, episodes that broke viewership records

Comedian Samay Raina returned with the new season of India’s Got Latent just two months ago, and the show has been breaking viewership records ever since. India’s Got Latent has emerged as one of the biggest digital entertainment shows in India, with its popularity often translating into staggering YouTube viewership numbers.

Alia Bhatt and Orry with Samay Raina on India's Got Latent episode.

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The show's second season has featured several celebrity appearances and viral moments, helping multiple episodes clock millions of views within days of their release. Here’s a look at the most-viewed episodes of the season so far.

1. Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Sharon Verma episode

At the top of the list is the latest episode, Episode 5, which featured Orry, Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh and comedians Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma as panellists. The episode took over the internet soon after its release, with several moments going viral.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the highlights was Orry warning Samay and telling him, "Aukaat mein raho (stay in your limits)," after the comedian's "Where there is a will, there's a gay" remark. Another viral moment came when Arunachal Pradesh-based creator Chello Meme repeatedly roasted Samay, leaving him speechless. The panel also received praise, with Sharon Verma stealing the show with her comebacks, while Archana Puran Singh also had several memorable exchanges with Samay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the highlights was Orry warning Samay and telling him, "Aukaat mein raho (stay in your limits)," after the comedian's "Where there is a will, there's a gay" remark. Another viral moment came when Arunachal Pradesh-based creator Chello Meme repeatedly roasted Samay, leaving him speechless. The panel also received praise, with Sharon Verma stealing the show with her comebacks, while Archana Puran Singh also had several memorable exchanges with Samay. {{/usCountry}}

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The episode clocked over 15 million views within just seven hours of its release and has now crossed 4 crore views in just over 24 hours, making it the most-viewed episode of the season so far. Despite the show sparking controversy over Samay and Sharon’s Bihari-Kashmiri jokes, it continues to attract a massive audience on YouTube and Netflix.

2. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha episode

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The season premiered with an episode featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the show to promote their film Alpha. Their presence gave the new season a strong start.

Released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, the episode amassed 47 million views on YouTube within four days, while its Netflix viewership stood at 2.2 million according to Netflix's viewing metric. Nearly two months after its release, the episode has clocked a total of 6.6 crore views on YouTube.

3. Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Harsh Limbachiyaa's episode

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The third episode proved that the season's popularity isn't solely driven by celebrity appearances and that the comedy remains a major draw. It featured Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Harsh Limbachiyaa on the panel. Samay revealed that having the trio on the show was a "dream come true".

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The episode also featured a performance by a police officer, which came as an unexpected moment for Samay. He eventually won the episode and took home ₹1 lakh. Released on July 3, the episode has garnered 4.7 crore views so far.

4. Karan Aujla, Gurleen Pannu and Tanmay Bhat's episode

Another memorable episode of the season featured Punjabi singer Karan Aujla on the panel alongside Gurleen Pannu and Tanmay Bhat. Throughout the episode, Karan showcased his lively personality, winning over viewers online.

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Fans couldn't stop gushing about Karan roasting Samay Raina, delivering witty comebacks and even offering a Maldives trip to a couple who were in debt. The episode has garnered 4.4 crore views in four weeks.

5. Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani, Tanmay Bhat and Yashraj's episode

The episode featuring Raghu Ram and Vishal Dadlani alongside Tanmay Bhat and Yashraj has earned 3.9 crore views in one month. Samay called it the "wildest" panel so far.

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One of the highlights of the episode was a contestant ranting about hating men, after which all the panellists called him out for his comments.

The numbers are particularly significant given the show's journey. India’s Got Latent initially built its audience almost entirely on YouTube, with its unscripted format, irreverent humour and unpredictable celebrity panels turning individual moments from the show into viral clips. Season 2 has taken that popularity to another level.

In July, Ormax Media's mid-year report ranked India’s Got Latent 2 as the most-watched OTT title in India in the first half of 2026, with 38.5 million viewers, according to the report.

Upcoming episode of India's Got Latent

Since the launch of the second season, several fans have called out Samay for toning down the show, with some claiming that it has lost the charm of Season 1. Addressing the criticism, Samay revealed that he has invited Rakhi Sawant for the upcoming episode, seemingly for the "OG Latent fans". The announcement created a buzz online and left fans excited for the next episode.