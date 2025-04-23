Samay Raina says ‘unable to sleep tonight’ after terror attack in Pahalgam

The brutal terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam has sent shockwaves across the country. As many as twenty-six people, mostly civilians, lost their lives. Several celebrities condemned the terror attack and expressed their sorrow. Now, comedian Samay Raina has also reacted to the incident. (Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia shares update on Samay Raina's comeback, reveals India's Got Latent controversy got them closer) Samay Raina reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, Samay took to social media and shared a post on his Instagram story that described the horrific details of the incident, which was said to be a communal attack. The post questioned national security and pointed to a failure in the intelligence network. The comedian further captioned the post, "Unable to sleep tonight."

Bollywood reacts to the terror attack

The terror attack left several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, horrified. Akshay took to X to express his anger and wrote, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.” Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and wrote, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers.” Sanjay wrote, "They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate. I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

The terror attack claimed the lives of 26 people and left 20 others injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountains in the Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to India.

Meanwhile, Samay has been grabbing headlines since an episode of his show India's Got Latent sparked backlash following Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark. Ranveer’s comment on parents and sex led to multiple FIRs being filed against the YouTuber, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reprimanded the comedian for alleged derogatory remarks about visually impaired individuals and people with disabilities on his show. The court said it was “really disturbed” by the comments. While Apoorva and Ranveer have already started making content, fans are waiting for Samay to be back with his comedy gigs.