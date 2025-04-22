Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-R Madhavan film close to making 40 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 5: Karan Singh Tyagi’s courtroom historic drama Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday is holding steady at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹38.37 crore net in India in its five-day run. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film beats Deva lifetime haul with ₹56 crore) Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 5: R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection

Kesari Chapter 2 brought in an estimated ₹4.37 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total to ₹38.37 crore net. The film is now close to making ₹40 crore in India, and it crossed the ₹55 crore mark worldwide in four days. It opened to ₹7.75 crore when it was released on April 18. Over the weekend, it collected ₹9.75 crore and ₹12 crore. On Monday, Kesari Chapter 2 made ₹4.5 crore net in India, holding steady on the weekday.

The F-word in Kesari Chapter 2

There is a scene in the film that generated buzz given that Akshay’s character says ‘f**k you’ to a Britisher. Karan defended the usage in an interview with Filmy Shilmy and said, “It was very important for us to include the ‘f**k you’ in the film because, for us, the whole point was to look the British in the eye and say ‘f**k you’ for what they had done. That was the courage we imbibed from Sankaran Nair’s story, and it’s the same courage we wanted to depict.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 hit film Kesari. He plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair, Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. The film shows Sankaran going up against the British Crown after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 has received good reviews after its release.