Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film beats Deva lifetime haul with 56 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Karan Singh Tyagi’s courtroom historic drama Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed the ₹55 crore threshold at the box office worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday has collected ₹56.60 crore in four days of release. This means the film has gone up a rung and beaten the lifetime haul of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film brings in over ₹33 crore) Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office

The trade website reports that Kesari Chapter 2 collected ₹34 crore net and ₹40.60 crore gross in India after its release on April 18. It brought in ₹16 crore from overseas, taking the total four-day collection to ₹56.60 crore. After beating Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, these numbers mean Kesari Chapter 2 beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which collected ₹55.8 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The film now has Jaat, Akshay’s previous film, Sky Force, Sikandar and Chhaava to contend with.

Day 1 ₹ 14 crore Day 2 ₹ 30 crore Day 3 ₹ 49.75 crore Day 4 ₹ 56.60 crore

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 sees Akshay play lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who goes up against the British Crown after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films produced it. It is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari, which was a critical and commercial success.

Akshay described Kesari Chapter 2 on his Instagram, writing, “You must have heard many stories, but this is a storm. This story of Shankaran Nair shocked me because we didn't know someone dragged the entire British umpire to court after the Jallianwala Bagh genocide. Kesari Chapter 2 movie, I am doing not just as an artist but as an Indian. It's not just a movie... It's an incomplete calculation, it's a painful memory... And finally — it's fair. Kesari Chapter 2 now in cinemas near you.”