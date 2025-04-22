Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film beats Deva lifetime haul with 56 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 22, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Karan Singh Tyagi’s courtroom historic drama Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed the 55 crore threshold at the box office worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday has collected 56.60 crore in four days of release. This means the film has gone up a rung and beaten the lifetime haul of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film brings in over 33 crore)

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office

The trade website reports that Kesari Chapter 2 collected 34 crore net and 40.60 crore gross in India after its release on April 18. It brought in 16 crore from overseas, taking the total four-day collection to 56.60 crore. After beating Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, these numbers mean Kesari Chapter 2 beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which collected 55.8 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The film now has Jaat, Akshay’s previous film, Sky Force, Sikandar and Chhaava to contend with.

Day 1 14 crore
Day 2 30 crore
Day 3 49.75 crore
Day 4 56.60 crore

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 sees Akshay play lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who goes up against the British Crown after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films produced it. It is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari, which was a critical and commercial success.

Akshay described Kesari Chapter 2 on his Instagram, writing, “You must have heard many stories, but this is a storm. This story of Shankaran Nair shocked me because we didn't know someone dragged the entire British umpire to court after the Jallianwala Bagh genocide. Kesari Chapter 2 movie, I am doing not just as an artist but as an Indian. It's not just a movie... It's an incomplete calculation, it's a painful memory... And finally — it's fair. Kesari Chapter 2 now in cinemas near you.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film beats Deva lifetime haul with 56 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On