Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film brings in over 33 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4:Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh had a decent start at the box office and did well on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan has brought in ₹33.64 crore net in India by Monday. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan-starrer continues upward climb, earns ₹29 crore) Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in a still from the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office latest

The trade website reports that Kesari Chapter 2 made an estimated ₹4.14 crore net on its first Monday, taking its total collection to ₹33.64 crore. The film had a ₹7.75 crore net opening and it made ₹9.75 crore and ₹12 crore over the weekend, showing a 25.81% and 23.08% hike on consecutive days. On Monday, it registered an 11.83% occupancy with occupancy progressing as the day went by.

Day 1 ₹ 7.75 crore Day 2 ₹ 9.75 crore Day 3 ₹ 12 crore Prev Next

Celeb reviews pour in for Kesari Chapter 2

Reviews from celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others poured in for Kesari Chapter 2. The celebrities called the film ‘powerful’ and praised the actors for their performances. “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi,” wrote Vicky, with Katrina writing, “Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday were just terrific. Congrats Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Karan Johar.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2, which focuses on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The story shows how his character stands up to the British Crown in court while Madhavan plays his opposing lawyer, Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films produced the film, which was released in theatres on April 18.