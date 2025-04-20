Menu Explore
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar, Madhavan-starrer crosses 25 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Apr 20, 2025 07:24 PM IST

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar plays the real-life lawyer C Sankaran Nair in this historical courtroom drama.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday's period drama, Kesari Chapter 2, had a decent start at the box office. The historical courtroom drama received positive reviews and word of mouth from fans, which enabled an improvement in numbers during the weekend. As per the latest box office update by Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed the 25 crore mark within three days. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film beats Emergency lifetime haul, earns 30 crore)

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office update

The report states that Kesari Chapter 2 showed a growth in numbers on its third day of release. The film collected 8.32 crore by 7 PM. Its opening day collections stood at 7.75 crore, while the second day numbers showed a growth at 9.75 crore. Overall, the total collections now stand at 25.82 crore.

This is still less in comparison to Akshay's previous release Sky Force, which collected 27.50 crore on its third day of release. Sky Force had a much higher opening weekend haul, with a strong domestic nett figure of 61.75 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 had a 26.94% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. The occupancy for morning shows was at 17.28%, while for afternoon shows, it increased to 36.60%.

About the film

This film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay essays the role of real-life figure C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fights against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Meanwhile, R Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday plays the character of Dilreet Gill.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
