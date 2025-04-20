Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film beats Emergency lifetime haul, earns 30 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday's period drama, Kesari Chapter 2, has held steady at the box office after a rather lukewarm start. While the film has done moderately well in India, it is doing better overseas, largely due to the subject matter and Akshay's star power. It has given the historical courtroom drama some legs after a weak start. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan-starrer shows significant jump, earns ₹9.5 crore) Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair in the movie on the trial of General Dyer.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection

Kesari Chapter 2 has earned ₹17.50 crore net ( ₹21 crore gross) in India in its first two days at the ticket window. Sacnilk reports that the film has grossed over $1 million ( ₹9 crore) overseas as well, bringing its global two-day haul to ₹30 crore. While the number is not extremely high, it gives the film a chance to head to ₹100 crore by the end of week one.

After two days, Kesari Chapter 2 is now the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, surpassing the lifetime collections of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Sonu Sood's Fateh. Of the films still ahead of it, Kesari 2 should surpass John Abraham's Diplomat and Shahid Kapoor's Deva by Monday. And while the lifetime collections of Chhaava and Sikandar may be a bridge too far for Kesari 2, it is likely to surpass Sunny Deol's Jaat too.

All about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay as C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. It has received positive reviews from critics, leading to hopes of a resurgence at the box office via word of mouth.

The film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.