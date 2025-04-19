Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday's period drama, Kesari Chapter 2, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film, which revolves around an untold story investigating the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, received positive reviews from fans upon release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has collected above ₹8 crore at the box office on its second day of release. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film beats Jaat with ₹15 crore opening) Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday received glowing reviews for their performances.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office

The report states that the film has collected ₹8.89 crore so far, as per early estimates. The film had a decent opening day haul at ₹ 7.75 crore on Friday. Which points out that the film managed to cross its opening day haul by a short margin. The total box office collection of the film now stands at ₹16.64 crore.

It is still less than what Akshay Kumar's previous release Sky Force minted in two days, which was at ₹33.75 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 managed an overall 20.47% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy for the morning shows were at 11.68%. The percentage increased during the afternoon and evening shows owing to a weekend, at 22.91% and 26.83% respectively.

About Kesari Chapter 2

In Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Akshay essays the role of real-life figure C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Meanwhile, R. Madhavan stars as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday plays the character of Dilreet Gill.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The sensitivity with which the entire incident has been dealt with, is admirable. Mass masala films rely on slick action and OTT sequences to evoke laughter and excitement. Here, the dialogues do the trick. Karan, the director, builds such sequences where you can’t help but cheer as the actors deliver impactful lines. Sample: the ‘empire is shrinking’ line which Akshay Kumar delivers in the trailer as well. The dialogues thus by Sumit Saxena are on point.”