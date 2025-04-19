Menu Explore
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film beats Jaat with 15 crore opening

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 19, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's courtroom drama was released on April 18.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's period drama, Kesari Chapter 2, has had a lukewarm start at the box office. The courtroom drama suffered from a bad start on Friday morning but rode on word of mouth in the evening and night shows. This, coupled with strong overseas performance, enabled it to register a decent, if not strong, collection worldwide. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 celeb reviews: Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar call Akshay Kumar, Ananya, R Madhavan ‘absolute magic’)

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer in the historical drama.
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer in the historical drama.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 earned 7.75 crore net ( 9.25 crore gross) in India on its opening day. The film also earned 5.75 crore overseas, taking its overall worldwide collection on release day to 15 crore. This means it was able to beat Sunny Deol's mass actioner Jaat, which released last week at 13.50 crore worldwide. However, Kesari Chapter 2 is still behind Akshay's previous release, Sky Force, which opened at over 20 crore worldwide in January.

The promising thing for Kesari Chapter 2 is that the collections grew strongly as the day progressed. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial received glowing reviews and praise from the fans. This meant that positive word of mouth lifted the film after a poor start. Sacnilk reported that while morning shows of the film had 12-13% occupancy across India, by night shows, it had increased to almost 28%. The makers would now hope for an even better show on Saturday in order for the film to recover.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay as C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, R. Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill.

The film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

