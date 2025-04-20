Katrina Kaif's cute VK mehendi for husband Vicky Kaushal steals the spotlight at friend's wedding. See pics

Katrina Kaif flaunted her love for Vicky Kaushal at her friend's wedding. The two of them were a picture of couple goals as they smiled and posed for pictures at their friend Karishma Kohli's wedding ceremony. Pictures of the two have now surfaced on social media, where fans noticed how Katrina sported a mehendi on her right arm which read, ‘VK’, i.e., the initials of the name of Vicky. (Also read: Katrina Kaif is Barbie to Vicky Kaushal's Ken as they stun at friend's wedding reception: ‘Made for each other’) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended a friend's wedding bash.

Katrina and Vicky at wedding bash

The wedding bash of Katrina’s BFF, Karishma Kohli, was held last month. The pictures from the Christian themed wedding have only surfaced on social media now. For the occasion, Katrina opted for a flared, off-shoulder pink gown adorned with a large flower. She completed her look with subtle, nude makeup. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black formal three-piece suit.

More pictures

In one of the pictures, Vicky and Katrina sat beside each other inside the venue and smiled. What caught the attention was the cute mehendi on Katrina's arm read, VK, which was a nod to Vicky's intials. In a second pic, Vicky was seen holding the hand of the bride and congratulating her. Katrina was seen giving her a giant hug in another picture. She was also part of the group picture of all the bridesmaids along with the bride in the centre.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple kept their relationship under wraps before their wedding. They often post pictures with each other on social media, when they celebrate festivals or cheer for their respective work.

Katrina was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky delivered a huge blockbuster with his last release, Chhaava.