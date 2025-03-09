Katrina Kaif is Barbie to Vicky Kaushal's Ken as they stun at friend's wedding reception: ‘Made for each other’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted in Mumbai, leaving a party on Saturday night. The couple was heading home after attending Katrina’s BFF, Karishma Kohli’s wedding bash. Their chemistry left fans in awe. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif give couple goals.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted in Mumbai

A paparazzo shared a video of Katrina and Vicky giving major couple goals as they left the party together. Vicky was seen giving a goodbye hug to Katrina’s sister Isabelle before leaving. The actor was also seen holding Katrina’s hand while escorting her to the car.

Katrina Kaif stole hearts with her stunning look. The actor opted for a flared, off-shoulder pink gown adorned with a large flower. She completed her look with subtle, nude makeup. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black formal three-piece suit.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their looks and chemistry. One of the comments read, “The way Vicky is protecting Katrina by holding her hand.” Another fan commented, “Look at how Vicky is so obsessed with Kat that he won’t let go of her hand.” Praising their appearance, a fan wrote, “Katrina is looking like a Barbie and Vicky Kaushal like a prince.” Another added, “Katrina is back in her Barbie era.” Appreciating their chemistry, another user wrote, “Made for each other couple.” Someone else commented, “This is so dreamy.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple kept their relationship under wraps before their wedding. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

While the couple likes to keep their personal life private, they occasionally share adorable pictures with each other and cheer for each other’s work on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s recent work

Katrina was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of his film Chhaava.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical action drama has become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year so far and continues to have a successful run at the box office. The film has already earned ₹670 crore worldwide. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is currently under production. Katrina, on the other hand, is yet to share an update about her upcoming project.