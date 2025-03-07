Katrina Kaif posts inside pictures from best friend's wedding with heartfelt note: ‘I couldn’t be happier for you’

Actor Katrina Kaif is in the mood for celebration as one of her closest and best friends Karishma Kohli tied the knot. The actor took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a series of pictures from the colourful ceremonies and pre-wedding festivities, and penned a heartfelt note for her friend in the caption. (Also read: Katrina Kaif is the perfect bridesmaid as she dances at friend's sangeet, poses with the wedding party: Videos) Katrina Kaif posed with the rest of the gang of bridesmaids.

Katrina's Instagram post

In one of the pictures, Katrina and her sister Isabelle Kaif were seen sitting with the rest of the girl gang and the bride herself. Katrina stunned in a light blue lehenga with a corset top and a flaired skirt for the haldi ceremony. Another picture saw the bride and the groom taking part in a fun activity.

In the caption, Katrina penned a beautiful note for Karisma and wrote, “My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.”

‘I’m so excited for both of you’

She concluded the caption by adding, “My ride or die for life. I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now (white heart emoticons).”

The actor was earlier seen dancing to the hit Delhi-6 song Sasural Genda Phool with the other women during the haldi ceremony and having a gala time.

Katrina will be seen next on the big screen quite soon as her 2000s hit romcom Namastey London is re-releasing in theatres on March 14. Her last release was Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan.