Katrina Kaif dances her heart out at friend's wedding to Sasural Genda Phool. Watch video

Katrina Kaif surely leaves no opportunity to let the Bollywood star in her shine. An unseen video of the actor has surfaced on social media which shows her dancing her heart out at a friend's wedding. (Representative photo from Kay Beauty)

Superstar bridesmaid

Dressed in a blue lehenga with a corset top and a flaired skirt, Katrina looks stunning. She is seen dancing to hit Delhi-6 song Sasural Genda Phool with other women next to her. Katrina gives lovely expressions and is clearly having a great time at the wedding.

Katrina's fans loved watching the video. “The way she is enjoying dance,” wrote one. “She is totally changed,” wrote another.

A pilgrimage to Kumbh

Recently, Katrina was in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. Katrina was seen accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani were also with them.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh, ahead of release of his film 'Chhaava'.

What's next for Katrina

Katrina will be seen next on the big screen quite soon as her 2000s hit romcom Namastey London is re-releasing in theatres on March 14, which also marks the festival of Holi.

Akshay Kumar himself announced the exciting news on social media, sharing his enthusiasm with fans.

On his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic -- unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"