Chhaava box office collection day 23: Vicky Kaushal film remains unstoppable, crosses 500 crore in India

Chhaava box office collection day 23: Even after three weeks of release, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava has remained unstoppable at the box office. The historical drama film, which released in theatres last month, has now crossed ₹500 crore at the box office in India. In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays real life Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. (Also read: Maha CM Fadnavis says Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava corrects 'historical injustice' done to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) Chhaava box office collection day 23: Vicky Kaushal's film is on a record-breaking run.

Chhaava box office collection

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude on the incredible box office run of Chhaava. He shared the box office update of the film, which stated that the film minted ₹502.7 crores at the box office in India within 22 days of release.

In the caption, Vicky wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion. You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn’t end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you!

जय भवानी, जय शिवराय । ❤️🙏🏽"

About Chhaava

Chaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. The film also stars Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. PM Narendra Modi praised the film during his recent address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”

Touched by the Prime Minister's recognition, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to express his gratitude, resharing PM Modi's post with the caption, “Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava.”