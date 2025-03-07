When a call from Ranbir Kapoor left Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh stunned: ‘Haan, kaun?’

Vineet recently shared that he was left stunned when Ranbir personally called him to praise his performance in Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed film Ugly in 2013. Vineet admitted that his initial reaction was skepticism, wondering if the call was a prank, and he even double-checked to confirm.

Vineet looks back

In an interaction with ABP Entertainment, Vineet recalled the moment when Ranbir called him to appreciate his work.

Vineet said, “I like Ranbir Kapoor’s work. When he watched Ugly in 2013, I got a call and the person said, ‘Hello Vineet, main Ranbir bol raha hun’ (Hi Vineet, Ranbir this side). I instantly thought that I don’t have any friends named Ranbir. I said, ‘Haan, kaun?’ (Yes, who is it) Ugly hadn’t even released till then, but he watched it. I couldn’t believe it when he said that I am Ranbir Kapoor. In the last 13 years, nothing of that sorts had happened.”

He added, “I thought that my friends are quite naughty and one of them was pulling a prank on me. I said again, ‘Kaun hai, bata de bhai?’ Then it got confirmed that it was him only. Then we talked for quite a while. He said so many good things about Ugly.”

The actor also appreciated actors who recognise and acknowledge the work of others, calling it a "beautiful thing”. Now, whenever he feels that Ranbir has done great work in any project, he makes sure he reaches out to him and tells him. Vineet said they have mutual respect for each other.

Vineet gets his due

At this moment, Vineet is basking in all the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Vineet as Kavi Kalash, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, among others in key roles. He was also seen in Superboys of Malegaon.